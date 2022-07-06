An aircrew with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Wisconsin National Guard operates a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter for live-hoist training at Big Sandy Lake on June 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Members of the unit regularly complete training operations at Fort McCoy, and the unit also supports numerous training events at the installation each year. This training included hoisting up simulated victims treading water with a basket into the helicopter. The unit completed the training for three hours at the lake on June 7 and Wisconsin National Guard troops complete their annual training at Fort McCoy for 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 11:35 Photo ID: 7264654 VIRIN: 220607-A-OK556-104 Resolution: 2354x1546 Size: 290.71 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wisconsin National Guard's 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment crews hold live-hoist training at Fort McCoy [Image 40 of 40], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.