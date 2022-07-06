Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin National Guard's 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment crews hold live-hoist training at Fort McCoy [Image 40 of 40]

    Wisconsin National Guard's 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment crews hold live-hoist training at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An aircrew with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Wisconsin National Guard operates a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter for live-hoist training at Big Sandy Lake on June 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Members of the unit regularly complete training operations at Fort McCoy, and the unit also supports numerous training events at the installation each year. This training included hoisting up simulated victims treading water with a basket into the helicopter. The unit completed the training for three hours at the lake on June 7 and Wisconsin National Guard troops complete their annual training at Fort McCoy for 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 11:35
    Photo ID: 7264654
    VIRIN: 220607-A-OK556-104
    Resolution: 2354x1546
    Size: 290.71 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin National Guard's 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment crews hold live-hoist training at Fort McCoy [Image 40 of 40], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin National Guard
    annual training
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Fort McCoy
    live-hoist training

