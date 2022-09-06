Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gas cylinder fire training exercise on June 9 [Image 3 of 3]

    Gas cylinder fire training exercise on June 9

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Fire protection equipment is arranged at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 9, 2022. Joint service students completed their training objectives involving safely controlling a gas cylinder fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 10:21
    Photo ID: 7264453
    VIRIN: 220609-F-DX569-1009
    Resolution: 3024x3780
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gas cylinder fire training exercise on June 9 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gas cylinder fire training exercise on June 9
    Gas cylinder fire training exercise on June 9
    Gas cylinder fire training exercise on June 9

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    fire
    training
    joint service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT