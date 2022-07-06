Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Standing on the shoulders of giants: LRAFB hosts 50th reunion of 61st TAS [Image 13 of 13]

    Standing on the shoulders of giants: LRAFB hosts 50th reunion of 61st TAS

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A former member of the 61st Tactical Airlift Squadron and his spouse speak with an Airman assigned to the 61st Airlift Squadron during a reunion visit to Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 7, 2022. The 61st TAS held its 50th anniversary reunion for members who served within the squadron during the 1970s. The squadron was redesignated as the 61st TAS on May 1, 1967, before being redesignated as the 61st AS on Dec. 1, 1991. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 08:34
    Photo ID: 7264188
    VIRIN: 220607-F-OR751-1222
    Resolution: 5740x3894
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Standing on the shoulders of giants: LRAFB hosts 50th reunion of 61st TAS [Image 13 of 13], by 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    50th Anniversary
    Reunion
    Little Rock Air Force Base
    61st Airlift Squadron
    C-130J
    19th Airlift Wing
    61st Tactical Airlift Squadron

