    Wildlife on Chièvres Air Base [Image 2 of 5]

    Wildlife on Chièvres Air Base

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A Stork eats a worm in a field, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 10, 2022. Several protected bird species take shelter on the Air Base, but the storks visit from a local zoo. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 05:44
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    This work, Wildlife on Chièvres Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

