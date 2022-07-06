Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP making U.S. ship participation in BALTOPS possible [Image 11 of 11]

    NAVSUP making U.S. ship participation in BALTOPS possible

    AB, SWEDEN

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Joseph Yanik 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella

    Saby Guercia (second from right), Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP)Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella’s master logistics specialist officer, works with NAVSUP’s mission partners to plan and execute logistics requirements for the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and other U.S. ships visiting Stockholm prior to participation in exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 22. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Yanik/released)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 03:56
    Photo ID: 7263929
    VIRIN: 220603-N-N1901-0003
    Resolution: 2570x3119
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: AB, SE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP making U.S. ship participation in BALTOPS possible [Image 11 of 11], by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSUP making U.S. ship participation in BALTOPS possible
    NAVSUP making U.S. ship participation in BALTOPS possible

    BALTOPS22

