Saby Guercia (second from right), Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP)Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella’s master logistics specialist officer, works with NAVSUP’s mission partners to plan and execute logistics requirements for the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and other U.S. ships visiting Stockholm prior to participation in exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 22. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Yanik/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 03:56 Photo ID: 7263929 VIRIN: 220603-N-N1901-0003 Resolution: 2570x3119 Size: 1.76 MB Location: AB, SE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP making U.S. ship participation in BALTOPS possible [Image 11 of 11], by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.