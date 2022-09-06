Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard multi-mission collaborated event held in Canada [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard multi-mission collaborated event held in Canada

    NT, CANADA

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Preston 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Rear Adm. Nathan Moore, U.S. Coast Guard 17th District, commander, and Neil O’Rourke, Canadian Coast Guard Arctic Region, assistant commissioner, underway in a Canadian response vessel at Hay River Base, Northwest Territories, Canada, June 8, 2022.

    They met in Yellowknife and Hay River, Northwest Territories, Canada the 7-8th of June to discuss joint mission cooperation in the Canada-U.S. trans-boundary waters of the Beaufort Sea portion of the Arctic Ocean.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 20:00
    Photo ID: 7263408
    VIRIN: 220609-G-QU455-007
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: NT, CA
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard multi-mission collaborated event held in Canada [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard mulit-mission collaborated event held in Canada
    U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard multi-mission collaborated event held in Canada
    U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard multi-mission collaborated event held in Canada
    U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard multi-mission collaborated event held in Canada
    U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard multi-mission collaborated event held in Canada
    U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard multi-mission collaborated event held in Canada
    U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard multi-mission collaborated event held in Canada

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Canada
    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT