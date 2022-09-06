U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard multi-mission collaborated event held in Canada

Rear Adm. Nathan Moore, U.S. Coast Guard 17th District, commander, and Neil O’Rourke, Canadian Coast Guard Arctic Region, assistant commissioner, underway in a Canadian response vessel at Hay River Base, Northwest Territories, Canada, June 8, 2022.



They met in Yellowknife and Hay River, Northwest Territories, Canada the 7-8th of June to discuss joint mission cooperation in the Canada-U.S. trans-boundary waters of the Beaufort Sea portion of the Arctic Ocean.

