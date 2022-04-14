Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rajashaker “Bob” Reddy

    Rajashaker “Bob” Reddy

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    CAPT Rajashaker “Bob” Reddy enlisted in the Navy in November 1991 and attended boot camp in Orlando, FL. Following graduating at the top of his class at Hospital Corpsman (HM) A-school in Great Lakes, IL, he served at the “President’s Hospital” and the “Flagship of Navy Medicine” at National Naval Medical Center (NNMC) in Bethesda, MD. He was selected for Naval Academy Preparatory School in July 1993 in Newport, RI, and upon graduation he attended the U.S. Naval Academy where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1998. He redesignated as a Human Resources Officer in 2002.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 16:18
    Photo ID: 7263109
    VIRIN: 220414-N-HS670-826
    Resolution: 3016x4222
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US 
    This work, Rajashaker “Bob” Reddy, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

