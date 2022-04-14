CAPT Rajashaker “Bob” Reddy enlisted in the Navy in November 1991 and attended boot camp in Orlando, FL. Following graduating at the top of his class at Hospital Corpsman (HM) A-school in Great Lakes, IL, he served at the “President’s Hospital” and the “Flagship of Navy Medicine” at National Naval Medical Center (NNMC) in Bethesda, MD. He was selected for Naval Academy Preparatory School in July 1993 in Newport, RI, and upon graduation he attended the U.S. Naval Academy where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1998. He redesignated as a Human Resources Officer in 2002.

