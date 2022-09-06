Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Gilday, Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy Vice Adm. David Saar Salama attend full-honors welcoming ceremony

    CNO Gilday, Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy Vice Adm. David Saar Salama attend full-honors welcoming ceremony

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class T. Logan Keown 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    WASHINGTON (June 9, 2022) - Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy Vice Adm. David Saar Salama receives a full-honors welcoming ceremony while visiting the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday at the Washington Navy Yard, June 9. During the two-day visit, Salama also paid tribute at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and conducted meetings with senior U.S. Navy leadership to discuss topics of shared interest to include force design, strategic competition, and regional security efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022
    Location: DC, US
    INTEROPERABILITY
    ISRAEL
    CNO
    PARTNERSHIP
    ISRAELI NAVY
    CNO GILDAY

