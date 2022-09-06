WASHINGTON (June 9, 2022) - Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy Vice Adm. David Saar Salama receives a full-honors welcoming ceremony while visiting the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday at the Washington Navy Yard, June 9. During the two-day visit, Salama also paid tribute at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and conducted meetings with senior U.S. Navy leadership to discuss topics of shared interest to include force design, strategic competition, and regional security efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 15:53 Photo ID: 7263043 VIRIN: 220609-N-SR275-1171 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 2.44 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO Gilday, Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy Vice Adm. David Saar Salama attend full-honors welcoming ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 T. Logan Keown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.