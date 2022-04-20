Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard participates in New Orleans seafood cook off [Image 12 of 12]

    Coast Guard participates in New Orleans seafood cook off

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Chief Petty Officer James Henson, a culinary specialist and executive aide to the Coast Guard District Eight commander, presents a seafood dish, shrimp with scotch butter, in New Orleans on April 20, 2022. Henson participated in a cajun seafood cook-off partnered with a local chef as part of New Orleans Navy Week 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

    Navy Week
    Louisiana
    New Orleans
    cook
    seafood
    D8

