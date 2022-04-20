Coast Guard participates in New Orleans seafood cook off

Chief Petty Officer James Henson, a culinary specialist and executive aide to the Coast Guard District Eight commander, presents a seafood dish, shrimp with scotch butter, in New Orleans on April 20, 2022. Henson participated in a cajun seafood cook-off partnered with a local chef as part of New Orleans Navy Week 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 15:48
|Photo ID:
|7263040
|VIRIN:
|220420-G-JO805-1012
|Resolution:
|5708x3798
|Size:
|9.56 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
