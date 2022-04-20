Chief Petty Officer James Henson, a culinary specialist and executive aide to the Coast Guard District Eight commander, presents a seafood dish, shrimp with scotch butter, in New Orleans on April 20, 2022. Henson participated in a cajun seafood cook-off partnered with a local chef as part of New Orleans Navy Week 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 15:48 Photo ID: 7263040 VIRIN: 220420-G-JO805-1012 Resolution: 5708x3798 Size: 9.56 MB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard participates in New Orleans seafood cook off [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.