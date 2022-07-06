Kearsarge ARG and 22MEU take part in BALTOPS 22

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Richard Franklin operates a rescue hoist in an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, during BALTOPS 22, June 7, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

