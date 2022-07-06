Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge ARG and 22MEU take part in BALTOPS 22 [Image 1 of 5]

    Kearsarge ARG and 22MEU take part in BALTOPS 22

    BALTIC SEA

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jesse Schwab 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Richard Franklin operates a rescue hoist in an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, during BALTOPS 22, June 7, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 13:25
    Photo ID: 7262651
    VIRIN: 220607-N-MZ836-1418
    Resolution: 4739x7109
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge ARG and 22MEU take part in BALTOPS 22 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    DEPLOYMENT
    KEARSARGE LHD 3
    BALTOPS22
    BALTOPS 22

