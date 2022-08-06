Wounded Warrior Regiment Training Camp

Recovering service members with the Wounded Warrior Regiment warm up before practice during a training camp in San Antonio, Texas, June 8, 2022. Marines attended the camp to hone their skills in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and sitting volleyball to prepare for the 2022 DoD Warrior Games. The DoD Warrior Games is a multi-sport event for wounded, ill, and injured service members. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson)

