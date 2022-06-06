Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wounded Warrior Regiment Training Camp [Image 3 of 5]

    Wounded Warrior Regiment Training Camp

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Carlos Cruz-Tejeda, Ret., a native of Millersburg, Ohio, with the Wounded Warrior Regiment participates in a training camp in San Antonio, Texas, June 6, 2022. Marines attended the camp to hone their skills in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and sitting volleyball to prepare for the 2022 DoD Warrior Games. The DoD Warrior Games is a multi-sport event for wounded, ill, and injured service members. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wounded Warrior Regiment Training Camp [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

