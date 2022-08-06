Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Range Dat At Camp Shelby [Image 3 of 3]

    Range Dat At Camp Shelby

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb 

    184th Sustainment Command

    Soldiers of the 184th Sustainment Command fire the M240B crew served weaponsduring a multi-day qualification event at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center Range on June 8, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 19:31
    Photo ID: 7261323
    VIRIN: 220608-A-OE877-813
    Resolution: 2768x1552
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Range Dat At Camp Shelby [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Veronica McNabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M240
    Camp Shelby
    MSARNG

