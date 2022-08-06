Soldiers of the 184th Sustainment Command fire the M240B crew served weaponsduring a multi-day qualification event at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center Range on June 8, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 19:31
|Photo ID:
|7261323
|VIRIN:
|220608-A-OE877-813
|Resolution:
|2768x1552
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Range Dat At Camp Shelby [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Veronica McNabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT