ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (June 7, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brandon Fenton from Baldwinsville, New York, assigned to Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, conduct prolong field care training during Valiant Shield 2022. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jan Jason Flores)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 02:59 Photo ID: 7259704 VIRIN: 220607-N-WV654-0363 Resolution: 4266x3257 Size: 3 MB Location: GU Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Valiant Shield 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jan Jason Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.