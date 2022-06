ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (June 8, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 participate in an airfield damage repair evolution in support of Valiant Shield 2022. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jan Jason Flores)

