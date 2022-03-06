Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorary Commander’s tour [Image 5 of 8]

    Honorary Commander’s tour

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Honorary commander, June Johnsen, pilots a flight simulation on a KC-10 Extender during a tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 3, 2022. The Honorary Commander Program Tour was an opportunity for our community leaders to better understand and advocate for Air Mobility Command’s diverse mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 13:42
    Photo ID: 7258580
    VIRIN: 220603-F-DU706-1294
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.16 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honorary Commander’s tour [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AF75

