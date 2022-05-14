Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Buddy Rush

During Annual Training 2022, Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers from Charlie Company trained extensively in tactical movements. At the core of those skills is the “buddy rush” where infantry soldiers practice the most basic skills of combat. According to U.S.Army Field Manual for The Infantry Rifle Platoon and Squads;



“ Every Infantryman, from the private enlisted Soldier, to the general officer, is first a rifleman. As such, he must be a master of his basic skills: shoot, move, communicate, survive, and sustain. These basic skills provide the Soldier’s ability to fight. When collectively applied by the fire team, squad, and platoon, these skills translate into combat power. Of all branches in the U.S. Army, the Infantry is unique because its core competency is founded on the individual Soldier — the Infantry rifleman. While other branches tend to focus on weapon systems and platforms to accomplish their mission, the Infantry alone relies almost exclusively on the human dimension of the individual rifleman to close with and destroy the enemy.”



Charlie Company is one of three companies making up the 2-116th Combined Arms Battalion. Combined arms is how Army forces fight, where leadership creatively combine weapons, units, and tactics.



The 2-116th CAB is currently preparing to deploy in support of Operation Spartan Shield

