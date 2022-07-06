Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODMU5 Conduct UXO Training in Support of Valiant Shield [Image 1 of 4]

    EODMU5 Conduct UXO Training in Support of Valiant Shield

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Lt. Tyler Baldino 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5

    220607-N-WU304-0019 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Jun. 7, 2022)
    A member of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit 5, Platoon 501, conduct an unexploded ordnance (UXO)evolution, including a safe transport, and simulated controlled detonation of the UXO in support of Valiant Shield 2022. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Tyler Baldino/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 07:41
    Photo ID: 7257512
    VIRIN: 220607-N-WU304-0019
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: MP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EODMU5 Conduct UXO Training in Support of Valiant Shield [Image 4 of 4], by LT Tyler Baldino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NECC ValiantShield EODMU5 PACFLT CTF75 EOD

