EODMU5 Conduct UXO Training in Support of Valiant Shield

220607-N-WU304-0019 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Jun. 7, 2022)

A member of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit 5, Platoon 501, conduct an unexploded ordnance (UXO)evolution, including a safe transport, and simulated controlled detonation of the UXO in support of Valiant Shield 2022. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Tyler Baldino/Released)

Date Taken: 06.07.2022
Location: MP