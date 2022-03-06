Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Naples Honors 80th Anniversary Battle of Midway [Image 3 of 4]

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    220603-N-IE405-3643 NAPLES, Italy (June 3, 2022) Capt. James Stewart, commanding officer of the U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, salutes during taps performed by the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band during a commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Midway onboard NSA Naples’ Support Site in Gricignano di Aversa, Italy, June 3, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where there are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

