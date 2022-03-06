NSA Naples Honors 80th Anniversary Battle of Midway

220603-N-IE405-3643 NAPLES, Italy (June 3, 2022) Capt. James Stewart, commanding officer of the U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, salutes during taps performed by the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band during a commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Midway onboard NSA Naples’ Support Site in Gricignano di Aversa, Italy, June 3, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where there are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

