Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EARF hones skills at the range [Image 9 of 13]

    EARF hones skills at the range

    DJIBOUTIAN RANGE COMPLEX, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Pfiester 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa, (CJTF-HOA), run through several courses of fire at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, May 25 2022. The EARF provides support for any contingency, including crisis response, humanitarian assistance, non-combatant evacuation operations, disaster relief operations, support to U.S. embassies, recovery capabilities of aircraft and personnel, and other missions as directed. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Joel Pfiester)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 04:50
    Photo ID: 7257325
    VIRIN: 220526-F-PD075-1266
    Resolution: 5702x3860
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: DJIBOUTIAN RANGE COMPLEX, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EARF hones skills at the range [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Joel Pfiester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EARF hones skills at the range
    EARF hones skills at the range
    EARF hones skills at the range
    EARF hones skills at the range
    EARF hones skills at the range
    EARF hones skills at the range
    EARF hones skills at the range
    EARF hones skills at the range
    EARF hones skills at the range
    EARF hones skills at the range
    EARF hones skills at the range
    EARF hones skills at the range
    EARF hones skills at the range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Horn of Africa
    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    East Africa Response Force
    EARF
    Combined Joined Task Force – Horn of Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT