EARF hones skills at the range

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa, (CJTF-HOA), run through several courses of fire at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, May 25 2022. The EARF provides support for any contingency, including crisis response, humanitarian assistance, non-combatant evacuation operations, disaster relief operations, support to U.S. embassies, recovery capabilities of aircraft and personnel, and other missions as directed. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Joel Pfiester)
