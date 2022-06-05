Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Liaison Monitoring Teams: Specialized teams provide Kosovo populace link to KFOR mission

    Liaison Monitoring Teams: Specialized teams provide Kosovo populace link to KFOR mission

    PRISTINA, KOSOVO

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren Wright 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    PRISTINA, Kosovo – A Soldier with the Italian Army and a member of Regional Command East, Kosovo Force’s Liaison Monitoring Team (K08), interacts with Abdyl Frasheri secondary school students during a local engagement in Pristina, Kosovo, May 6, 2022. KFOR LMTs operate almost daily within the communities they serve in order to provide KFOR senior leaders an understanding of how the people are doing while putting a face to the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 01:51
    Photo ID: 7257234
    VIRIN: 220506-Z-HG995-1018
    Resolution: 5934x4238
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: PRISTINA, ZZ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liaison Monitoring Teams: Specialized teams provide Kosovo populace link to KFOR mission, by SFC Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Liaison Monitoring Teams: Specialized teams provide Kosovo populace link to KFOR mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    LMT
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT