Liaison Monitoring Teams: Specialized teams provide Kosovo populace link to KFOR mission

PRISTINA, Kosovo – A Soldier with the Italian Army and a member of Regional Command East, Kosovo Force’s Liaison Monitoring Team (K08), interacts with Abdyl Frasheri secondary school students during a local engagement in Pristina, Kosovo, May 6, 2022. KFOR LMTs operate almost daily within the communities they serve in order to provide KFOR senior leaders an understanding of how the people are doing while putting a face to the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

