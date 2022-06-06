Manny Monday

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Manny sits in front of a fountain on the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California, June 6, 2022. Manny was named after Sgt. Johnny R. Manuelito, one of the original Navajo Code Talkers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elliott A. Flood-Johnson)
