    Manny Monday

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Elliott Flood-Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Manny sits in front of a fountain on the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California, June 6, 2022. Manny was named after Sgt. Johnny R. Manuelito, one of the original Navajo Code Talkers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elliott A. Flood-Johnson)

    This work, Manny Monday [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Elliott Flood-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

