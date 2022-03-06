Medical Readiness Training Exercise strengthens local partnerships and skills

A U.S. Army dentist with the Joint Task Force-Bravo Medical Element performs a dental extraction on a Honduran patient during a global health engagement at Las Mesas, department of Comayagua, Honduras, June 3, 2022. The three-day mission provided services for more than 700 patients within three communities of Comayagua and included services such as preventive medicine, primary care, dental services and pharmacy. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

