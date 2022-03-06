Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Readiness Training Exercise strengthens local partnerships and skills [Image 8 of 8]

    Medical Readiness Training Exercise strengthens local partnerships and skills

    COMAYAGUA, HONDURAS

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A U.S. Army dentist with the Joint Task Force-Bravo Medical Element performs a dental extraction on a Honduran patient during a global health engagement at Las Mesas, department of Comayagua, Honduras, June 3, 2022. The three-day mission provided services for more than 700 patients within three communities of Comayagua and included services such as preventive medicine, primary care, dental services and pharmacy. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Location: COMAYAGUA, HN 
