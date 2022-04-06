41st Aerial Port Squadron participates in Port Dawg Memorial Run

Members of the 41st Aerial Port Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., participated in their 2nd Annual Port Dawg Memorial Run June 4, 2022. The Port Dawg Memorial Run is an event held across the aerial transportation community and started in 2013 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, when Port Dawgs held the first event to honor the life of Tech. Sgt. Curtis E. Eccleston. Since 2013 the event has spread across the globe and is held to memorialize those in the “2T2” career field that have passed away in the previous year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

