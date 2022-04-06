Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st Aerial Port Squadron participates in Port Dawg Memorial Run

    41st Aerial Port Squadron participates in Port Dawg Memorial Run

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 41st Aerial Port Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., participated in their 2nd Annual Port Dawg Memorial Run June 4, 2022. The Port Dawg Memorial Run is an event held across the aerial transportation community and started in 2013 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, when Port Dawgs held the first event to honor the life of Tech. Sgt. Curtis E. Eccleston. Since 2013 the event has spread across the globe and is held to memorialize those in the “2T2” career field that have passed away in the previous year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Keesler
    AFRC
    403rd Wing

