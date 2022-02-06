Commander, Navy Region Southwest Tours Naval Base San Diego

220603-N-MJ716-1025 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (June 3, 2022) Commander, Navy Region Southwest (CNRSW) Rear Adm. Brad Rosen meets with Naval Base San Diego leadership and staff as well as tenant commands to introduce himself as the new regional commander. Rosen assumed command of CNRSW in May and visited the base for a brief and familiarization tour June 3, 2022. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Haist/Released)

