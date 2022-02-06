Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Navy Region Southwest Tours Naval Base San Diego [Image 3 of 4]

    Commander, Navy Region Southwest Tours Naval Base San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Haist 

    Naval Base San Diego

    220603-N-MJ716-1025 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (June 3, 2022) Commander, Navy Region Southwest (CNRSW) Rear Adm. Brad Rosen meets with Naval Base San Diego leadership and staff as well as tenant commands to introduce himself as the new regional commander. Rosen assumed command of CNRSW in May and visited the base for a brief and familiarization tour June 3, 2022. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Haist/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 13:27
    Photo ID: 7256350
    VIRIN: 220603-N-MJ716-1025
    Resolution: 4904x2624
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Navy Region Southwest Tours Naval Base San Diego [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Austin Haist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Base San Diego, Navy Region Southwest

