    C-130 “Center of Excellence” welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7]

    C-130 “Center of Excellence” welcomes new commander

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jonathan Tucker's, 314th Airlift Wing commander, name is unveiled on a C-130J Super Hercules during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 3, 2022. The 314th AW trains C-130 aircrew members from the Department of Defense, Coast Guard and 47 partner nations. Their mission, to produce professional, combat-minded C-130 crewmembers as the DOD’s largest C-130 formal training unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130 “Center of Excellence” welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130
    Change of Command
    LRAFB
    314th Airlift Wing

