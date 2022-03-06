Col. Jonathan Tucker's, 314th Airlift Wing commander, name is unveiled on a C-130J Super Hercules during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 3, 2022. The 314th AW trains C-130 aircrew members from the Department of Defense, Coast Guard and 47 partner nations. Their mission, to produce professional, combat-minded C-130 crewmembers as the DOD’s largest C-130 formal training unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 09:00
|Photo ID:
|7255502
|VIRIN:
|220603-F-CJ696-315
|Resolution:
|7161x4774
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
C-130 "Center of Excellence" welcomes new commander
