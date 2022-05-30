Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th Expeditionary Maintenance Group inactivated, leaves behind legacy [Image 1 of 5]

    386th Expeditionary Maintenance Group inactivated, leaves behind legacy

    KUWAIT

    05.30.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Daira Jackson 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Clinton M. Wilson, commander of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, gives remarks during an inactivation ceremony of the 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Group at the base theater at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 30, 2022. As commander of the 386th EMXG, Meadows' strategic leadership guided more than 900 Total Force Airmen, civilians and contractors, over four rotations to generate over 7000 intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, tactical and strategic airlift and precision strike missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. Meadows was instrumental to the largest noncombatant evacuation operation in United States history, generating 224 missions that transported over 5,400 Afghan refugees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daira Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 06:52
    Photo ID: 7255237
    VIRIN: 220530-F-FU631-1022
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.77 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Group inactivated, leaves behind legacy [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Daira Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    386th Expeditionary Maintenance Group inactivated, leaves behind legacy
    386th Expeditionary Maintenance Group inactivated, leaves behind legacy
    386th Expeditionary Maintenance Group inactivated, leaves behind legacy
    386th Expeditionary Maintenance Group inactivated, leaves behind legacy
    386th Expeditionary Maintenance Group inactivated, leaves behind legacy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    386th Expeditionary Maintenance Group inactivated, leaves behind legacy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OSS
    inactivation
    386 EMXG
    OAR
    OIR
    ASAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT