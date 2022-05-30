386th Expeditionary Maintenance Group inactivated, leaves behind legacy

U.S. Air Force Col. Clinton M. Wilson, commander of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, gives remarks during an inactivation ceremony of the 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Group at the base theater at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 30, 2022. As commander of the 386th EMXG, Meadows' strategic leadership guided more than 900 Total Force Airmen, civilians and contractors, over four rotations to generate over 7000 intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, tactical and strategic airlift and precision strike missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. Meadows was instrumental to the largest noncombatant evacuation operation in United States history, generating 224 missions that transported over 5,400 Afghan refugees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daira Jackson)

