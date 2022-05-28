APRA HARBOR, GUAM (May 28, 2022) – Lt. Alfred Canoy, from San Diego, California, helps place flags in Asan National Park in Guam, May 28, as part of the park’s Memorial Day commemoration. Canoy is currently underway aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) in support of Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2022 Date Posted: 06.05.2022 21:18 Photo ID: 7254782 VIRIN: 220528-N-HI500-1012 Resolution: 4988x3325 Size: 1.9 MB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2022 Sailors Participate in Memorial Day Commemoration in Guam [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.