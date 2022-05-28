Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2022 Sailors Participate in Memorial Day Commemoration in Guam [Image 2 of 3]

    Pacific Partnership 2022 Sailors Participate in Memorial Day Commemoration in Guam

    GUAM

    05.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM (May 28, 2022) – Lt. Alfred Canoy, from San Diego, California, helps place flags in Asan National Park in Guam, May 28, as part of the park’s Memorial Day commemoration. Canoy is currently underway aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) in support of Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2022 Sailors Participate in Memorial Day Commemoration in Guam [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

