    Readiness with CBRN Training [Image 8 of 15]

    Readiness with CBRN Training

    DE, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jensen Stidham  

    512th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 512th Airlift Wing perform chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense survival skills training Jun. 5, 2022, at the Tactics and Leadership Nexus on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. In preparation for a base-wide readiness exercise, Airmen participated in a two day training event to hone their skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jensen Stidham)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readiness with CBRN Training [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Jensen Stidham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN

