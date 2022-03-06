138th AMXS Assumption of Command

An assumption of command ceremony is held at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., June 3, 2022. During the ceremony, Maj. Quinten Tibbetts, incoming 138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, assumed command over the squadron from Lt. Col. Frank Horton. The assumption of command ceremony has been a part of military tradition since the 18th century. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by A1C Allen Tyler/Released)

