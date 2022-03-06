Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138th AMXS Assumption of Command [Image 4 of 5]

    138th AMXS Assumption of Command

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Allen Tyler 

    138th Fighter Wing

    An assumption of command ceremony is held at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., June 3, 2022. During the ceremony, Maj. Quinten Tibbetts, incoming 138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, assumed command over the squadron from Lt. Col. Frank Horton. The assumption of command ceremony has been a part of military tradition since the 18th century. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by A1C Allen Tyler/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 11:03
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    oklahoma
    national guard
    oklahoma air national guard
    138
    138 fighter wing
    138fw

