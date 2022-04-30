Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wish Granted! [Image 1 of 2]

    Wish Granted!

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bradley Tipton 

    927th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt Matthews, 927th Air Refueling Wing commander and Lennon Little share a salute on MacDill AFB, Fla., April 30, 2022. Matthews presented the commander’s coin to Little and named him Honorary Commander for the day in front of the 927th ARW in recognition for his bravery and resilience in the face of health challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Brad Tipton)

