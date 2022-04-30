Wish Granted!

U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt Matthews, 927th Air Refueling Wing commander and Lennon Little share a salute on MacDill AFB, Fla., April 30, 2022. Matthews presented the commander’s coin to Little and named him Honorary Commander for the day in front of the 927th ARW in recognition for his bravery and resilience in the face of health challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Brad Tipton)

