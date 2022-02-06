CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – (From left to right, back to front) U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 William Von Hemert, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Brady Lemmon, Sgt. Christopher Buchanan, Sgt. Ashley Camper and Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Moore, all MedEvac crewmembers with Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment, Virginia National Guard, stand in front of their UH-60 Black Hawk MedEvac helicopter at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, June 2, 2022. The team, call sign Samaritan 17, was called upon to conduct a MedEvac in the mountainous region of northern Albania, where they used hoist procedures to evacuate patients injured after their vehicle rolled down a cliff. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.04.2022 03:20 Photo ID: 7253198 VIRIN: 220602-Z-HG995-1001 Resolution: 5399x3857 Size: 1.38 MB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR MedEvac team crosses boarders to save lives, by SFC Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.