    KFOR MedEvac team crosses boarders to save lives

    KFOR MedEvac team crosses boarders to save lives

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren Wright 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – (From left to right, back to front) U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 William Von Hemert, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Brady Lemmon, Sgt. Christopher Buchanan, Sgt. Ashley Camper and Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Moore, all MedEvac crewmembers with Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment, Virginia National Guard, stand in front of their UH-60 Black Hawk MedEvac helicopter at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, June 2, 2022. The team, call sign Samaritan 17, was called upon to conduct a MedEvac in the mountainous region of northern Albania, where they used hoist procedures to evacuate patients injured after their vehicle rolled down a cliff. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    MedEvac
    KFOR
    NationalGuard
    VaARNG
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

