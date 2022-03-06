Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Changes in Leadership a cause for ceremony at ADAB [Image 5 of 5]

    Changes in Leadership a cause for ceremony at ADAB

    AL DHAFRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    (From left) Brig. Gen. Andy Clark, the commander of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, and Col. Michael J. Lake, the previous commander of the 380th Expeditionary Operations Group, furl the colors of the 380th EOG during an inactivation ceremony June 3, Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. The inactivation of the 380th EOG is part of the Department of Defense's strategic realignment, removing an echelon of leadership between the wing and squadron commanders. (U.S. Air Force Photo / Tech. Sgt Jeffrey Grossi)

