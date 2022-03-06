Changes in Leadership a cause for ceremony at ADAB

(From left) Brig. Gen. Andy Clark, the commander of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, and Col. Michael J. Lake, the previous commander of the 380th Expeditionary Operations Group, furl the colors of the 380th EOG during an inactivation ceremony June 3, Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. The inactivation of the 380th EOG is part of the Department of Defense's strategic realignment, removing an echelon of leadership between the wing and squadron commanders. (U.S. Air Force Photo / Tech. Sgt Jeffrey Grossi)

