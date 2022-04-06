Changes in Leadership a cause for ceremony at ADAB

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi | (From left) Brig. Gen. Andy Clark, the commander of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing,...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi | (From left) Brig. Gen. Andy Clark, the commander of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, and Col. Michael J. Lake, the previous commander of the 380th Expeditionary Operations Group, furl the colors of the 380th EOG during an inactivation ceremony June 3, Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. The inactivation of the 380th EOG is part of the Department of Defense's strategic realignment, removing an echelon of leadership between the wing and squadron commanders. (U.S. Air Force Photo / Tech. Sgt Jeffrey Grossi) see less | View Image Page

The 380th Air Expeditionary Wing held two group inactivation ceremonies and one squadron change of command ceremony this week spanning from 1-3 June, Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. While the change of command for the 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron is a regular rotation of commanders, the inactivation of the 380th’s Expeditionary Medical Group and Expeditionary Operations Group are the result of the Department of Defense’s realignment strategy which removes an echelon of leadership between wing and squadron commanders.



The 380th EMDG was inactivated June 1 and was followed shortly after by the 380th EOG on June 3. In accordance with U.S. Air Force regulations, during each group’s inactivation, the colors of the 380th EMDG and 380th EOG were ceremoniously furled and stored as a formal indication of the group’s inactivation. Unlike the permanence of a deactivation, an order to inactivate allows the potential for the groups to return in the future.



As a part of the inactivation ceremonies, the respective EMDG and EOG commanders, Col. Brian H. Neese and Col. Michael J. Lake honorably relinquished their commands.



In addition, Maj. Michael Jordon Perolio, the outgoing commander of the 380th EMXS, relinquished command to the new commander, Maj. Steven M. Draughon on June 2.



Because of his leadership and efforts while commanding six flights of Total Force Airmen and more than 420 million dollars of equipment and facilities, Perolio was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal prior to relinquishing command.



Brig. Gen. Andy Clark, the commander of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing said, “Due to Perolio’s leadership, guidance, and mentorship the Airmen of the 380th EMXS are ready to meet the unknown, complex challenges that await them in the future.”



Clark welcomed Draughon, the new commander, to “Phoenix country” and introduced him to his new squadron as an “accomplished leader and maintenance professional with broad experience across our Air Force,” prior to officially passing him the guidon.



The 380th EMXS continues to provide support for Operations Inherent Resolve, Freedom’s Sentinel and Spartan Shield.