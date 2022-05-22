Logistics and Readiness for Accurate Test 22

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, net and tie down cargo in preparation for loading it onto a departure flight during exercise Accurate Test 22 at Thumrait Air Base, Oman, May 22, 2022. The Airman used multiple tie downs and rounded up on weight measurements to ensure the load the tie is bearing never exceeded its holding power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

