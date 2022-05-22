Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Logistics and Readiness for Accurate Test 22

    Logistics and Readiness for Accurate Test 22

    OMAN

    05.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, net and tie down cargo in preparation for loading it onto a departure flight during exercise Accurate Test 22 at Thumrait Air Base, Oman, May 22, 2022. The Airman used multiple tie downs and rounded up on weight measurements to ensure the load the tie is bearing never exceeded its holding power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 03:23
    Photo ID: 7253192
    VIRIN: 220522-F-JG883-077
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.34 MB
    Location: OM
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics and Readiness for Accurate Test 22, by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airforce
    afcent
    379aew
    aircombatcommand
    usccentcom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT