Changes in Leadership a cause for ceremony at ADAB

Maj. Michael Jordon Perolio, the previous commander of the 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, relinquishes command to Brig. Gen. Andy Clark, the commander of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, during a change of command ceremony June 2, Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. During the ceremony, Perolio was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his leadership and efforts while commanding six flights of Total Force Airmen and more than 420 million dollars of equipment and facilities. (U.S. Air Force Photo / Tech. Sgt Jeffrey Grossi)

