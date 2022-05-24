Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patriot Honor Guard provides info for proper flag care, maintenance [Image 5 of 7]

    Patriot Honor Guard provides info for proper flag care, maintenance

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Emma Britton, 66th Force Support Squadron ceremonial honor guardsman, folds a U.S. flag during a folding demonstration at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., May 24.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 14:36
    Photo ID: 7252742
    VIRIN: 220524-F-JW594-1144
    Resolution: 2100x1402
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot Honor Guard provides info for proper flag care, maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Patriot Honor Guard provides info for proper flag care, maintenance
    Patriot Honor Guard provides info for proper flag care, maintenance
    Patriot Honor Guard provides info for proper flag care, maintenance
    Patriot Honor Guard provides info for proper flag care, maintenance
    Patriot Honor Guard provides info for proper flag care, maintenance
    Patriot Honor Guard provides info for proper flag care, maintenance
    Patriot Honor Guard provides info for proper flag care, maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. flag
    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    66th Force Support Squadron
    ceremonial honor guardsman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT