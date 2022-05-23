220523-N-DN159-1176 IONIAN SEA (May 23, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, launches from the flight deck of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in support of Neptune Shield 22, May 23, 2022. Neptune Shield 22 is the natural evolution of NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of an Aircraft Carrier Strike Group, an Amphibious Ready Group and a Marine Expeditionary Unit to support the defense of the alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Crayton Agnew)

