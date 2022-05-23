Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IONIAN SEA

    05.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Crayton Agnew 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220523-N-DN159-1176 IONIAN SEA (May 23, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, launches from the flight deck of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in support of Neptune Shield 22, May 23, 2022. Neptune Shield 22 is the natural evolution of NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of an Aircraft Carrier Strike Group, an Amphibious Ready Group and a Marine Expeditionary Unit to support the defense of the alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Crayton Agnew)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 12:46
    Photo ID: 7252442
    VIRIN: 220523-N-DN159-1176
    Resolution: 4125x2697
    Size: 888.26 KB
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Neptune Shield 22 is the natural evolution of NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of an Aircraft Carrier Strike Group, an Amphibious Ready Group and a Marine Expeditionary Unit to support the defense of the alliance. [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Crayton Agnew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    europeansupport2022
    NeptuneShield22
    NESH22

