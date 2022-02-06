John Clancy, a Strength and Conditioning Specialist, at the Human Performance Training Center, coaches and teaches Soldiers and civilians exercises to better them physically and mentally at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, June 2, 2022. The Human Performance Training Center helps Soldiers learn and maintain the Army’s new holistic and working smarter approach for physical training. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kevin Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 10:19 Photo ID: 7251970 VIRIN: 220602-A-PA456-1082 Resolution: 4969x3313 Size: 8.3 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Health and Fitness [Image 5 of 5], by CPL kevin Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.