    Health and Fitness

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Cpl. kevin Parker 

    8th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne)

    John Clancy, a Strength and Conditioning Specialist, at the Human Performance Training Center, coaches and teaches Soldiers and civilians exercises to better them physically and mentally at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, June 2, 2022. The Human Performance Training Center helps Soldiers learn and maintain the Army’s new holistic and working smarter approach for physical training. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kevin Parker)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 10:19
    running
    Fort Bragg
    turf
    holistic health and fitness
    soldiers exercising

