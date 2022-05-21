ANG Band of the Northeast plays at Phillies game

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jermaine Smalls, drum major, Air National Guard Band of the Northeast, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, leads the band off the field at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia prior to a Phillies game May 21, 2022. The band is assigned dual missions supporting regional Air National Guard units through performances in ceremonies, activities and recruiting tours; and public relations concert tours for the Air National Guard and the Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amn. Diana Snyder)

