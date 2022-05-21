Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG Band of the Northeast plays at Phillies game [Image 10 of 10]

    ANG Band of the Northeast plays at Phillies game

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Airman Diana Snyder 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jermaine Smalls, drum major, Air National Guard Band of the Northeast, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, leads the band off the field at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia prior to a Phillies game May 21, 2022. The band is assigned dual missions supporting regional Air National Guard units through performances in ceremonies, activities and recruiting tours; and public relations concert tours for the Air National Guard and the Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amn. Diana Snyder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 10:14
    Photo ID: 7251937
    VIRIN: 220521-Z-OJ176-1329
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 7.29 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG Band of the Northeast plays at Phillies game [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Diana Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania
    Air National Guard
    193rd Special Operations Wing
    PAANG
    Air National Guard Band of the Northeast
    ANG Band

