    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Infantry Division and 101st Airborne Division Soldiers Honor the 2nd Armored Division at Carentan [Image 4 of 9]

    1st Infantry Division and 101st Airborne Division Soldiers Honor the 2nd Armored Division at Carentan

    CARENTAN, 1, FRANCE

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Sgt. Pedro Rodríguez checks the weapon of one of the WWII historical re-enactors during the Carentan Battlefield tour and plaque dedication ceremony in Carentan, France, June 2, 2022. This year, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commemorates the 78th anniversary of D-Day, the largest multi-national amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history, and highlights the U.S.' steadfast commitment to European allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)

    1st Infantry Division and 101st Airborne Division Soldiers Honor the 2nd Armored Division at Carentan
