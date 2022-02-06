220602-N-YD731-1159 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 2, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136, lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), June 2, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Novalee Manzella.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 22:19 Photo ID: 7251109 VIRIN: 220602-N-YD731-1159 Resolution: 2097x1498 Size: 828.71 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GHWB Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Kaylyn Jackson-Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.