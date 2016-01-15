USS George H.W. Bush Sailors Participate in Gunshoot

220602-N-TW177-1009 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 2, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Luis Figueroa, Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Merle Garza and Master-at-Arms 1st Class Stephanie Angelow monitor a live-fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), June 2, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob West)

