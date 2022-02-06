Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Sailor Conducts Maintenance [Image 6 of 8]

    GHWB Sailor Conducts Maintenance

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220602-N-UL352-1012 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 2, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Cody Baker fastens panels to the wings of an F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), June 2, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy Boan)

