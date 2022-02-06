GHWB Sailor Conducts Maintenance

220602-N-UL352-1007 ATLANTIC OCEAN ( June 2, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Morgan Radtke cleans the wings of an F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), June 2, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy Boan)

