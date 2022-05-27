Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Mayor for a day [Image 11 of 11]

    Misawa Mayor for a day

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.27.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, greets Mr. Kohiyama Yoshinori, Misawa City mayor, and local leaders prior to a Mayor for a Day event at Misawa City, Japan, May 27, 2022. During the event, Friedel visited local leaders and various locations as “acting mayor” throughout the day, strengthening ties with the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

