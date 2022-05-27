Misawa Mayor for a day

U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, stamps his approval on an education document during a Mayor for a Day event at Misawa City, Japan, May 27, 2022. The document referenced the continued support for educational opportunities between Misawa Air Base, Japan, and Misawa City. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

