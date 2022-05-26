The soon-to-be crew of Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Denman accepts delivery of the 49th Fast Response Cutter Douglas Denman, in Key West, Florida, May 26, 2022. The cutter will be homeported in Ketchikan, Alaska. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 18:08
|Photo ID:
|7250803
|VIRIN:
|220526-G-G0217-1004
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|416.84 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard accepts delivery of 49th Fast Response Cutter Douglas Denman [Image 4 of 4]
