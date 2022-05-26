Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard accepts delivery of 49th Fast Response Cutter Douglas Denman [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard accepts delivery of 49th Fast Response Cutter Douglas Denman

    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The soon-to-be crew of Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Denman accepts delivery of the 49th Fast Response Cutter Douglas Denman, in Key West, Florida, May 26, 2022. The cutter will be homeported in Ketchikan, Alaska. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Ketchikan
    D17
    Fast Response Cutter
    Douglas Denman

