The soon-to-be crew of Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Denman accepts delivery of the 49th Fast Response Cutter Douglas Denman, in Key West, Florida, May 26, 2022. The cutter will be homeported in Ketchikan, Alaska. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 18:08 Photo ID: 7250803 VIRIN: 220526-G-G0217-1004 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 416.84 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard accepts delivery of 49th Fast Response Cutter Douglas Denman [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.