Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-135 Stratotanker retires after 65 years of service [Image 1 of 2]

    KC-135 Stratotanker retires after 65 years of service

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth Arcibal, a boom operator assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, points to his name on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 1, 2022. The aircraft was retired and flown to Sheppard AFB, Texas, to be used as a training tool for future maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 16:19
    Photo ID: 7250696
    VIRIN: 220601-F-CC148-3044
    Resolution: 5568x3480
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Stratotanker retires after 65 years of service [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-135 Stratotanker retires after 65 years of service
    KC-135 Stratotanker retires after 65 years of service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Boom Operator
    50th Air Refueling Squadron
    retitement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT