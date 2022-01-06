KC-135 Stratotanker retires after 65 years of service

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth Arcibal, a boom operator assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, points to his name on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 1, 2022. The aircraft was retired and flown to Sheppard AFB, Texas, to be used as a training tool for future maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
