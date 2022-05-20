Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remember the Fallen 2022 [Image 2 of 4]

    Remember the Fallen 2022

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Cierra Clark 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Soldiers partake in the Military Battle Challenge at Fort Eustis for its annual Remember the Fallen event series to commemorate Memorial Day.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    This work, Remember the Fallen 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by Cierra Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Commemorates Memorial Day with Remember the Fallen Events

